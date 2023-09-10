Trump attacks Rapinoe and Biden after leaving the United States

The US stars were shocked after their match against Sweden.Image: Cornerstone

The United States failed earlier than ever in a World Cup. A blow to former President Donald Trump.

after departure United States of America The former American president participated in the Women’s World Cup Donald Trump He said lightly about the team. At the same time, he was able to criticize his successor Joe Biden Irresistible.

For Donald Trump, the sudden exit from the World Cup is “symbolic” for the situation in the United States.Image: Cornerstone

He said on US social media platform TruthSocial that the US national team’s early failure at the World Cup is also “a symbol of what is happening to our once great nation under impostor Joe Biden.”

“Many of our players were openly anti-American, and no other country, not even close to it, has acted in this way,” Trump added. What bothered him was that not all the players were singing the national anthem. The United States were not lucky Sunday in the Round of 16, losing 4-5 on penalties Sweden to fail.

Trump was particularly targeting Megan Rapinoe, who ended her career with the national team after being disqualified. Trump arrogantly commented on the missed penalty with the words: “Good shot, Megan, the United States is going to hell.”

Megan Rapinoe missed a penalty kick against Sweden.Image: Cornerstone

Rapinoe: Trump curses him and Biden honors him

This is not the first time that Rapinoe has faced violent attacks from Trump, who is currently on trial again (this time on charges of possible electoral fraud). In the days leading up to the 2019 World Cup quarter-final match against the hosts France The then-president was furious that Rapinoe had to win before she could open her mouth. She gave the correct answer: she scored both goals at 2-1, after which her signature pose was established: arms outstretched, chin raised, a smile on her face.

Rapinoe, an LGBT rights activist, was the driving force behind the hard-won agreement with the American Federation that now pays for both women and men.

Unlike his predecessor, Joe Biden has long recognized the importance of Rapinoe. On July 7, 2022, he awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

Joe Biden presents Rapinoe with her medal.Image: Cornerstone

His words at the time: “Along with all world titles and Olympic medals, Megan is a champion of the basic American truth that every person has the right to be treated with dignity and respect.”

First Lady Jill Biden also showed that respect is possible too, writing on Twitter: “We are proud of you.” Moreover: “Always remember that you are encouraging women and girls all over the world to show up and fight for their dreams.”

