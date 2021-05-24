A future reproduction of Diablo will be released on July 29

Ascent launched in early May as part of Inside-Xbox-Events von Microsoft Foot. The game turned into a mixture of Diablo and Cyberpunk 2077. Visually, it is based on Cyberpunk 2077, while the gameplay is reminiscent of the Diablo series. Publisher Curve Digital announced two weeks later that The Ascent’s official release date will be July 29. In addition to this, they posted another advert.

Two developers are talking about The Ascent

This creative director and co-founder of developer studio Neon Giant, Arcade Berg, said of The Ascent:

“We are so excited that players will soon be able to immerse themselves in the world of The Ascent. We love making and doing games because we want people to have the experience and the world we have created enjoy – that’s why we designed a game that lets all players enjoy the gameplay that interests them the most, whether you are a person. He enjoys exploring every corner who loves exciting battles or who takes charge of plot and background, we tried to put something for everyone in The Ascent. “

Tor Frick, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Neon Giant added:

“A month ago we celebrated the third anniversary of Neon Giants and are very excited to launch our first game after this achievement in our fledgling studio. We have a very passionate and dedicated team and everyone in us has something new and wonderful to offer who has contributed to the overall experience of The Ascent, which is why we are so excited to share Planet Veles with everyone and know what people think of this world created by our team. “

Boarding PC has ended steamAnd the Xbox One sowie Xbox Series X und S They are available and can be pre-ordered on all platforms at a reduced rate of € 26.99 each.

Those: Giant neon And the Digital Curve

