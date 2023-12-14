A bear is just running down the ski slopes in the USA!

You’re pretty familiar with California’s winter sports areas, but bear on the ski slopes? This is rare even for locals. But on December 10th, winter sports enthusiasts witnessed just that at Heavenly Mountain Resort on South Lake Tahoe.

The place is known for its bear population, but the animals usually stay away from crowds. But this time, one of the furry residents decided to go on a winter sports trip.

A viral video shows the bear suddenly running across the cliffs. Fortunately, the confrontation ended without any casualties – to both humans and animals.

The area around Lake Tahoe in California is home to a large population of black bears. They are often confused with grizzly or brown bears, although the last known sighting of grizzly bears here was in 1924.

After the gold rush of 1848, grizzly bears were almost completely extirpated by hunters. Researchers estimate that as many as 10,000 of these animals lived in the state at the time.

Lake Tahoe’s black bears are now accustomed to living with humans. So much so that they now regularly search for food in stores, homes and cars.

The skater who captured the bear in the video commented on Tiktok, saying: “I almost collided with a bear while skating on the sky slope. I didn’t realize it was a bear until I got really close to it.”

