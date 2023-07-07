5 Highlights of Wildlife Watching in Canada / Bears, Beavers and Co: Canada …

Bochum (ots)

Majestic and powerful, yet playful and sometimes just plain cute: wild animals are fascinating. If you want to meet them in nature, you will find better conditions in Canada. Speak and write 80,000 animal species Aharnland is home to moose, beavers, bison, killer whales and grizzly bears above all. Some specimens are found nowhere else in the world: according to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, there are more 300 animal and plant species typically Canadian. Many of these animal species have only small distribution areas and are therefore threatened. Parks Canada supports the recovery of endangered species with a number of conservation programs. When it comes to wildlife conservation, Canada is a world leader.

One of Canada’s most recognizable animals is the beaver, and Maple Country’s history is inextricably linked to the rodent. In the 18th century, beaver hats were very popular in the salons of Europe. The The fur trade Merchants and companies such as Sir William Alexander and the Hudson’s Bay Company immortalized the large-toothed rodents on weapons, coins and postage stamps. Trade in native furs was possible only through alliances with natives. These were experienced engineers and traders who knew the country and its ancient canoe routes like the back of their hands. Today the otter is considered Official symbol of CanadaAnd thanks to near-zero demand and plenty of conservation efforts, the beloved animal is thriving across the country.

Caribou Ahornland is one of the best known animal species. Canadian reindeer live mainly in the arctic, but also in boreal regions and mountains. The wild caribou – one featured on the Canadian 25 cent coin – is a well-known subspecies due to their distinctive horns. Barrenground caribou, on the other hand, ensured survival with the furs and meat of the indigenous population. Unlike the beaver, the caribou is an endangered species. In October 2020, the governments of Alberta and British Columbia signed on Agreements to protect them. systems like Wildlife Conservation Society of Canada Wild caribou are increasingly fighting to protect them Principal forestsand buys in British Columbia Rainforest Conservation Trust Hunting tour operators have been stripped of their hunting licenses to end commercial trophy hunting.

Although there is always room for improvement, Canada remains a world leader in wildlife conservation. For example Parks Canada supports many Efforts to save endangered speciesbelow Sharks, Bison And Wolves. Additionally, operations of national and provincial parks were confirmed in 2020 Increased public interest in nature conservation and the fight against climate change.

Although wildlife conservation is a global mission, it is Indigenous peoples protect 80 percent of the world’s biological diversity, yet they make up less than five percent of the world’s population. Loud Murray SinclairThe former chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission said, “Indigenous peoples have always lived in balance with ecosystems and conserved natural treasures for future generations.”

Encountering wild animals is undoubtedly a particularly touching experience. Canada has plenty of coast-to-coast experiences that offer unique encounters. Here are some highlights:

Meet grizzlies, black bears and kermott bears: Canada is known for bears and British Columbia is a great place to see them. is in the province Many organized tours, experienced guides lead unforgettable encounters with brown, black and white bears. This is one of the places that endures Goodsimadine Grizzly Sanctuary North of Prince Rupert. Canada’s first designated grizzly bear sanctuary is home to 50 to 60 giant bears. Gutzerimadine is part of the Great Bear Rainforest. One of the last of its kind in the world, this rainforest is home to grizzly bears, black bears and the rare kermott bear. Also called “spirit bears” by indigenous people, these animals are actually black bears, but their fur ranges from caramel to almost white. Place Clem These white and black bears are the starting point for exciting tours through wild fjord landscapes. A little further south, grizzlies can be found in Dozen: Ill Nightinlet From Vancouver Island, it is not uncommon to see these magnificent animals on a single tour. The best time is autumn. Then, viewing sites overlook the spawning grounds that grizzly bears drag themselves to before hibernation.

The whales are approaching: Quebec’s Banc-des-América Marine Protected Area in the Gulf of St. Lawrence (on the coast of the Caspian Peninsula between Forillon National Park and the UNESCO Global Geopark Perce) is rich in marine life. Some native animals – including some whales and various species of catfish – are threatened with extinction. Establishing a sanctuary contributes to the recovery of species that are now endangered. Overall, Maritime Quebec offers some of the best whale watching in the world. Also known as Route 138, which follows the north bank of the St. Lawrence River “Whale Trail” So called because several observation points allow sightings of more than a dozen species of whales. Visitors can get up close to the gentle giants on guided excursions in a kayak or rubber dinghy. The Marine Mammal Interpretation Center in Tadoussac provides detailed information about the whales’ habitat.

A bird that sees endlessly: Located on the trans-Pacific bird flyway, British Columbia offers some of its best birding. On top of that BC Bird Trail, which passes through forests, mountains, wetlands and estuaries, they can observe more than 500 bird species of the province. In Calgary, Alberta, it’s glamorous Inglewood Bird Sanctuary and Nature CenterHome to migratory birds for over 80 years, Newfoundland & Labrador is bustling More than 350 bird species Including raptors and seabirds along the province’s 29,000 kilometers of coastline. If you want to see a beautiful puffin, it is best to see it Witless Bay Ecological Reserve Or visit the Cape Bonavista Lighthouse Provincial Historic Site. When small planes are photographed with funny clown faces, luckily, icebergs and whales appear in the picture.

A Night with the Wolves: From controlling deer and elk populations to dispersing nutrients through the carcasses of their prey, wolves play an important role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Learn this and more about animals that are often misunderstood by visitors to Canadian wolf enclosures. In Quebec, the Park Omega Twelve kilometer self-guided safari to spot moose, bison, wolves, bears and foxes. If you want to stay longer, splurge Wolf’s Cabin, which allows you to see wolves. In Halliburton, Ontario, it makes that clear Halliburton Forest and Wildlife Sanctuary On the social behavior of wolves roaming a six-hectare forest patch. and Golden, British Columbia, arrange Northern Lights Wolf Center In addition to family-friendly tours, there are also photo hikes.

Smile Please, (Wildlife) Camera: For those unable to see Canada’s wildlife in person, wildlife cameras bring the experience closer. On Grouse Mountain in Vancouver, British Columbia, infrared cameras can show two grizzly bears, Grinder and Koola. Hibernate. Once the two wake up in the spring, they can Camera in the swimming pool will be changed. Observe in Hudson Bay near Churchill, Manitoba Boats are equipped with cameras Beluga whales are above and below water. Manitoba’s Wabusk National Park is a treat for animal lovers Maternity caves Female polar bears. And the cameras are catching on in Saskatchewan’s Val Marie Bison live in their watershed and during their walk through the grasslands of the Grasslands National Park. Videos of Canada’s animals abound Parks Canada website.

Original content: Destination Canada, posted by news aktuell