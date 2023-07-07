Börse Express – EQS Voting Rights: Deutsche Börse AG (Germany)

Deutsche Börse AG: Issue with pan-European distribution in accordance with Section 40 (1) WpHG
EQS Voting Rights Notice: Deutsche Börse AG
Deutsche Börse AG: Issue with the purpose of Article 40 (1) WpHG
Distribution throughout Europe
07/07/2023 / 15:03 CET/CEST
Declaration of Voting Rights
1. Provider Information
Name: Deutsche Boerse AG
House No:-
Zip: 60485
Location: Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900G3SW56SHYNPR95
2. Reason for Notice
Purchase or sale of shares with voting rights
Acquisition or sale of instruments
Change in total voting rights
X Other reason:
Modification of Agreement to Exercise Voting Rights
3. Information about the submitter
Legal entity: Massachusetts Financial Services Agency
Registered Office, Country: Boston, Massachusetts, USA
From America
4. Names of Shareholders
If different from 3, with 3% or more voting rights.
5. Date of Threshold Crossing:
07/01/2023
6. Total Voting Shares
Share Share Total Shares Total No
Voting rights instruments (Total 7.a. + as per voting rights
(Total 7.a.) (Total 7.b.1.+ 7.b.) § 41 WpHG
7.b.2.)
New 4.97% 0.00% 4.97% 190000000
Last 5.0058% 0% 5.0058% /
Medium
Lungs
7. Details of voting rights
A. Voting rights (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
Absolute in ISIN %
The direct reason is stated directly
(Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG) (Section 33 WpHG) (Section 34 WpHG)
DE0005810055 0 9452409 0.00% 4.97%
Total 9452409 4.97%
b.1 Section 38 (1) no. 1 Tools in the sense of WpHG
Type of Maturity / Exercise Period Voting Rights Voting Rights
Expiration of instrument / % of period complete te
0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
b.2 Section 38 (1) no. 2 Instruments in the sense of WpHG
Cash Settlement or Voting Type of voting
Instruction / Duration / Physical Rights Rights
Maturity settlement in % complete
0 0.00%
Total 0 0.00%
8. Information Regarding Notifier
Notifying Party (3.) Not Controlled or Managed
Other entities subject to notification obligation, voting rights
Issuers (1.) own or hold the voting rights of the Issuer;
will cause.
A whole chain of subsidiaries starting with X
Supreme Controlling Person or Supreme Control
Company:
% of company’s voting rights in total instruments,
3% means % or 5% means % or 5% means or
more high
Massachusetts 3.55%%%
Financial services
Company
MFS Company % % %
Consultants, Inc.
3060097 Nova Scotia %%%
Company
MFS Investment % % %
Management Canada
are limited
Massachusetts 3.55%%%
Financial services
Company
MFS Company % % %
Consultants, Inc.
Massachusetts 3.55%%%
Financial services
Company
MFS Heritage Trust % % %
Company
Massachusetts 3.55%%%
Financial services
Company
MFS International %% %
Ltd
MFS International %% %
Holdings Pty Ltd
MFS Investment % % %
Management Company
(Lux) S.à rl
Massachusetts 3.55%%%
Financial services
Company
MFS International %% %
Ltd
MFS International %% %
Holdings Pty Ltd
MFS Investment % % %
Management K.K
Massachusetts 3.55%%%
Financial services
Company
MFS International %% %
Ltd
MFS International %% %
Holdings Pty Ltd
MFS International %% %
(UK) LTD
Massachusetts 3.55%%%
Financial services
Company
MFS International %% %
Ltd
MFS International %% %
Holdings Pty Ltd
MFS International %% %
Singapore Pte. Ltd
Massachusetts 3.55%%%
Financial services
Company
MFS International %% %
Ltd
MFS International %% %
Holdings Pty Ltd
MFS International %% %
Holdings Pty Ltd
9. In the case of a power of attorney pursuant to section 34 (3) WpHG
(Possible only in case of attribution according to section 34 (1) sentence 1 no. 6 WpHG)
Date of General Meeting:
Total voting rights after general meeting (6.):
Percentage of Voting Rights Percentage of Instruments Total Shares
10. Other Information:
Date
05.07.2023
Language: German
Company: Deutsche Boerse AG
60485 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Web: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN DE0005810055 DE000A1RE1W1 DE000A2LQJ75 DE000A161W62 DE000A1684V3
AXC0151 2023-07-07/15:04
