A year before the Olympics, the United States registered their position as No. 1 in the world in track and field. A Norwegian enjoys familiar things. A young German runs the best time.

BUDAPEST (AP) — Norway’s sprint star Jakob Ingbrichtsen experienced DJ-Vu at the world athletics championships. Just like a year ago, the 22-year-old missed out on victory over 1,500m, with gold over 5,000m.

He won the sprint after 13:11.30 minutes and pipped Spaniard Mohamed Kadir to second place by 14 hundredths of a second. Third place went to Jacob Grab from Kenya. German-American Sam Parsons lost all chances with his fall.

U23 European champion Olivia Grth again improved her personal best when Winfred Mutile Yavi (Bahrain) won the 3000m steeplechase in a world best time of 8:54.29. The 21-year-old finished 14th in 9:20.08.Kenya’s Beatrice Sepkoch and Faith Serodych won silver and bronze respectively.

Kenya Mora won over 800m

In the 4 x 400 meters, the American men’s quartet was in a class of its own with a world best time of 2:57.31 minutes. America won over France and Great Britain. The Netherlands won the title in a world best time of 3:20.72 ahead of Jamaica and Great Britain. Dutch finalist Femke Pohl made up for her fall in the medley relay, which resulted in a gold medal for the quartet, leaving empty-handed as a result.

After winning the 1500m and 5000m, the 800m also belonged to Kenya. Mary Mora jumped for joy and won gold with a personal best of 1:56.03. European champion Keeley Hodgkinson of Great Britain was second and defending champion Athing Mu (USA) was third.

The best country in Hungary was Canada ahead of the USA thanks to their strong throwers and Spain thanks to their strong walkers. Americans won 29 medals, 12 of which were gold. For the first time in World Cup history, Germany exited empty-handed.

