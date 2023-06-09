England. Biden and Sunak call the Atlantic Ocean

US President Joe Biden (R) welcomes Great Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the White House. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP/dpa Keystone

During the Prime Minister’s first visit to the White House, US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called for a transatlantic partnership between the two countries.

In addition to intensive economic cooperation and continued support for Ukraine, the United States and Great Britain want to take steps to control artificial intelligence. “There is no country closer to us today than Great Britain,” Biden said.

Washington and London are committed to building integrated, diversified and secure supply chains and reducing strategic dependencies, the White House said after the Biden-Chunak meeting. They want to play a leadership role in “future technologies” and ensure that “new technologies work for our democracy and our security, not against them,” it said. Additionally, it will “further strengthen our alliance in the fields of defence, health care and space”.

“Countries like China and Russia are ready to manipulate our transparency, exploit it, steal our intellectual property, use technology for authoritarian purposes or take away vital resources like energy,” Sunak told a joint press conference. But they can’t do that. Sunak spoke of the economic partnership with the US as “a new era like no other”.

Biden emphasized his hope in London for leadership in regulating artificial intelligence. The US president said there was “no country we have more confidence in” to overcome the challenges. Given the rapid development in this field, Great Britain is planning an international summit, which Sunak discussed in his meeting with Biden.

On the topic of military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, Biden and Sunak emphasized long-term support for Kiev. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told a White House press conference Thursday that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin believes the alliance is tired and giving up. “But that’s not the case (…) we’re not going anywhere.” You will be there as long as Ukraine needs you. Biden said he also expects long-term support to “prevent future aggression.”

It was the fourth meeting between the US president and Britain in four months at the White House. The British government was keen to emphasize this fact as a sign of traditionally close ties across the Atlantic. It is still clear how Biden, who recently visited Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, impressed the British prime minister with a brief bilateral meeting in a hotel bar before celebrating his Irish heritage. From the Emerald Isle. The British media were outraged.

The US Democrat, who is nearly twice as old as conservative Britain, said later that he wanted to make clear to the British that with his trip, they must stick to a tough deal with Brussels on Brexit rules for Northern Ireland. One reason for Biden’s skepticism is Britain’s exit from the European Union. Unlike his predecessor, Donald Trump, who promised the British a quick post-Brexit trade deal, Biden has never been a fan of Britain leaving the EU.

In the meantime, however, relations are said to have improved, diplomats said ahead of the visit. This is mainly due to the high British commitment to Ukraine. Sunak has repeatedly made progress in providing weapons such as main battle tanks, long-range cruise missiles or the establishment of a “fighter jet alliance”. After their meeting, however, Biden and Sunak did not speak publicly about detailed plans to supply Ukraine with American-designed F-16 fighter jets.

SDA