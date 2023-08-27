The conflict between the United States and Mexico has intensified

It’s about money. The United States wants to fully retain one of the most important sales markets for its corn producers. Mexico, however, wants to do without GM maize. zvg previous next

As US Trade Representative Catherine Doi announced last week, a dispute settlement commission will be set up at Washington’s request as part of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Conflict at new heights

The source of anger between the two countries is Mexico’s planned restrictions on the use of GM corn, including in tortillas and flour. In the future, the Mexican government intends to gradually replace GM maize in all food and animal feed to contribute to the preservation of diversity.

With the Dispute Settlement Commission, the dispute between Mexico and the United States reaches a new peak. This was preceded by consultations and technical consultations, which, however, did not bring the desired results, at least from Washington’s point of view.

The United States wants to fully retain one of the most important sales markets for its corn producers. Meanwhile, Mexico has already made significant changes. First, GM maize should be banned from February 2024 for animal feed and industrial use.

