Canada is building the world’s largest nuclear power plant

An existing power plant in Ontario is to be expanded, making it the world’s largest nuclear power plant.

Construction began this week in Canada World’s largest nuclear power plant started Located in the most populous region of southeastern Ontario, the Pickering Nuclear Power Station has been in existence since 1966 and the power station’s capacity is now being expanded.

The reason for the expansion is the increase in energy demand

Expansion is justified Austria, increases per capita energy demand. To justify this, the power plant comprising eight reactors is planned to be expanded to a further 4.8 GW. So far, Pickering has produced about 6.2 gigawatts, covering nearly 30 percent of Ontario’s energy.

Loud Local authorities Ontario’s electricity demand will double within thirty years. As of today, the province with a population of 15 million needs nearly 42,000 MW of energy per day, but by 2050 the demand could increase to 88,000 MW according to projections.

World’s largest power plant

Stands out as the most powerful so far Nuclear power plant of the world in Japan. The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa facility at the center of Japanese art currently produces more than eight gigawatts of power from its seven reactors. If Ontario’s power plant capacity is expanded as planned, this would be nearly 11 gigawatts.

In the course of debates on sustainable energy production, the debate on nuclear power has gained more prominence recently. Advocates argue that because nuclear power is carbon-free, it will be essential to future clean energy production.