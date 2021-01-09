Indonesia loses contact by plane over the Java Sea

The Indonesian Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that it lost contact with a passenger plane after taking off from the capital, Jakarta, and flying over the Java Sea.

The ministry said the last contact with the plane, Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, was made at 2:40 pm local time. The Boeing 737-524 was bound for Pontianak on Borneo. It is believed that more than 50 people were on board.

Four minutes after takeoff, the 26-year-old lost more than 10,000 feet in altitude in less than 60 seconds, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24.

The aviation sector has long been in Indonesia, a developing country with thousands of islands Plagued with troubles, And deal with the poor safety records and rapid growth of budget airlines.