Indonesia loses contact by plane over the Java Sea

The Indonesian Ministry of Transport said on Saturday that it lost contact with a passenger plane after taking off from the capital, Jakarta, and flying over the Java Sea.
The ministry said the last contact with the plane, Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, was made at 2:40 pm local time. The Boeing 737-524 was bound for Pontianak on Borneo. It is believed that more than 50 people were on board.
Four minutes after takeoff, the 26-year-old lost more than 10,000 feet in altitude in less than 60 seconds, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24.
The aviation sector has long been in Indonesia, a developing country with thousands of islands Plagued with troubles, And deal with the poor safety records and rapid growth of budget airlines.
In 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 It crashed into the Java Sea with 189 people on board after the Boeing 737’s anti-cruise system malfunctioned.
Regarding the flight on Saturday, Sriwijaya Airlines said in a preliminary statement that “the administration is still communicating and investigating this matter and will immediately issue an official statement after obtaining the actual information.”
The country’s Aviation Safety Commission said it was on alert and that the transport minister was on his way to the international airport in Jakarta. Indonesia’s national search and rescue agency said the patrol boats were heading to waters northwest of Jakarta, where the plane was last seen.
“Whenever we hear this kind of news, we prepare,” said Oni Suryu Wibowo, an investigator with the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission, on Saturday. “We are collecting all the information that we can obtain.”