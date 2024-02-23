Canadian Lynx Air discontinues service.

LynxAir will end its flight operations on Monday at 12:01 a.m. CST, the airline said. Flights booked with dates after that can only be reimbursed through your own credit card company and not through the airline's hotline, the company said.

Despite great efforts over the past two years to provide Canadians with a low-cost, seamless travel experience, financial pressures from inflation, fuel costs, foreign exchange rates, capital costs, administrative fees and competition have become too much, the company said. You leave the sky with a heavy heart. The hope is that travelers will remember the Lynx's vision to help more Canadians fly.





The airline, with IATA code Y9, was founded in 2006 and since 2008 has been operating under the name Enerjet under New Air & Tours. The company most recently took delivery of nine Boeing 737-8s and ordered another 17 Boeing 737-8s and 21 Boeing 737-10s. A total of 17 destinations in the US, including Los Angeles and Boston, were recently served from hubs in Calgary and Toronto-Pearson.

Lynx Air tried to compete with memorable starting fares under 100 Canadian dollars. However, the company suffered from high Canadian taxes, four times higher than comparable US airlines. While the airline has introduced distance-based surcharges for luggage and pets, it has also offered in-cabin meals for a fee, which is very competitive with other airlines in the low-cost segment.

