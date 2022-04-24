But are you afraid of Marine Le Pen? France on main election day

In Canada, more eligible voters from France voted in the second round of the presidential election than in the first round two weeks ago. Images of long lines in the French-speaking Montreal have been circulating on the Internet and in the media. About 67,000 eligible foreigners from France live in the largest city in the Canadian province of Quebec, and a total of 100,000 in Canada.

130,000 French people have registered in the United States for the 2022 presidential election. In the first round, 58 percent voted for Emmanuel Macron and 3 percent for Marine Le Pen.

The last study of France

According to a recent survey by Ipsos-Sopra Steria for franceinfo and Le Parisien In France, 57% of eligible voters want to vote for Emmanuel Macron and 43% for Marine Le Pen. But 12% of those who want to vote do not vote for Macron or Le Pen – and 11% say they still have an opinion. Change in the last few hours or minutes.

In the Süddeutsche Zeitung, Thomas Kirschner says that Emmanuel Macron should have warned his adversary more. “Marine Le Pen is not an ‘ordinary’ candidate. He is an extreme, right-wing politician. If he were president, France would practically leave the EU.”

For Macron, however, the warning against the opposition candidate is a double-edged sword because a few Le Pen voters oppose the president or the establishment. Others – including the former Yellow Jackets – see the far right as representing their interests because Le Pen has made purchasing power the central theme of his campaign. In a televised debate, he compared his party’s million euro loan from a Russian bank to one that people in France have to buy.

Emmanuel Macron is fighting to free himself from the image of the “president of the rich.” Marine Le Pen grew up in a high-quality villa in Saint-Cloud, a suburb of Paris. But now the 53-year-old wants to point out cats more than his father, who was convicted of anti-Semitic hate speech and he won as party leader.

In the newspaper Release French-Israeli writer Dove Alphonse writes that the extreme right is at risk of victory, that it cannot be avoided or that an invalid vote can be cast – and urges people to vote for Emmanuel Macron.