Football fever has spread in Canada – and so is winter

Canada has been dreaming of participating in the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986. A 2-1 win at home against Mexico put the Maple Leafs top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers. But first things first.

Before the match against Mexico, it had to be ensured that the match in Edmonton could go ahead at all. Because a few hours before kick-off, Commonwealth Stadium presented itself in a white robe.

In frigid temperatures of -15 ° C, the stadium was cleared of snow in the best possible way. After all, it was relatively easy with artificial turf: thanks to leaf blowers.

With leaf blowers, snow reaches the collar.Photo: cornerstone

But you also use good old shovels.Photo: cornerstone

The lines still have to be drawn, then the place is ready for the big match.Photo: cornerstone

Everything is then ready for the game. The fans also made themselves as comfortable as possible in the stands in these temperatures.

The game itself had it all. Canada had a chance to move to the top of the qualifying table with a win. The team surrounding Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies knew how to take advantage of this opportunity. Two goals from Besiktas mercenary Kyle Larren were enough to secure a 2-1 victory. Larren scored in overtime just before the end of the first half and just after the start of the second half.

Kyle Larren makes the score 1-0.Video: Stream

Kyle Larren makes it 2-0.Video: Stream

Defender Sam Adekogobe’s celebration was also iconic for the second Canadian goal: the 26-year-old threw himself into the nearest snow pile.

But this was not the end of the game. Mexico regained hope in the 90th minute when Hector Herrera pushed the ball over the goal line to score. Two minutes later, Canada goalkeeper Milan Burgan saved his country from a draw.

Hector Herrera goal for Mexico.Video: Stream

Borjan saves on the goal line shortly before the end.Video: Stream

This is how Canada ended up winning over time. After the final whistle, there were skirmishes with visibly disappointed Mexicans. In the end, joy reigned among the maple leaves and the players allowed the fans to celebrate it properly. This was Canada’s first win over Mexico in more than 20 years.

Alistair Johnston cheers on the Canadian flag.Photo: cornerstone

Canada now actually tops the CONCACAF table. However, North America is far from qualified for the World Cup. Because Canada, USA, Mexico and Panama are at the top of the table very close to each other and only the top three in the table have a direct qualification for the World Cup for sure. On the other hand, the fourth-placed team has to go to the Intercontinental Playoffs against a representative from Asia, Oceania or South America.

Table in CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.Photo: screenshot concacaf.com

There are still six qualifying matches to be completed by the end of March. If Canada wants to go directly to Qatar, a victory over Panama on the last day of the match will be of great significance. (Abu)