Taiwan plans to open new representative office in India – News

Famous Hindu Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. (Source: Photo)

Taipei – July 6, 2023. Yesterday, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the establishment of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Mumbai, India, to deepen bilateral exchanges and thereby strengthen the substantive ties between the two countries.





The proposed representative office will work in tandem with the existing offices in New Delhi and Chennai to provide better services to Taiwanese nationals in India.





Since the establishment of the office in Chennai in 2012, nearly 60% of Taiwanese companies have invested and set up factories in South India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. A similar effect is expected after opening a new office in Western India.





The Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that Mumbai is India’s largest city and financial hub. The country’s largest port is also located here. Many countries including USA, Japan, England, Australia have established embassies in Mumbai.





The new representative office will provide services such as tourist emergency assistance, visa and document authentication services to residents and visitors of neighboring states of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.



