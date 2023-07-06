Six Reasons to Travel to Canada and New England This Fall

During Atlantic Coast cruises, guests aboard MSC Meraviglia enjoy a wide variety of perks and experiences. It includes a variety of delicious restaurants, world-class entertainment, award-winning facilities for families and children of all ages, and a luxurious spa and wellness area. Comfortable accommodations cater to all needs.

MSC Meraviglia is based in New York year-round and will offer select sailings to New England and Canada in April, May, August and Fall 2024. Applicable travel packages can be booked through MSC Cruises.

MSC Meraviglia’s fall cruise highlights include:

1. Countless places in New York

MSC Meraviglia departs from New York City and offers guests the opportunity to explore the city that never sleeps. A walk in Central Park to admire the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, many famous skyscrapers, world-famous museums like MOMA or the Metropolitan Museum, numerous lively neighborhoods, or colorful autumn leaves – that’s it. The city is a dream destination at any time of the year.

2. The charm of Newport

Located on Rhode Island’s South Shore, Newport is a charming waterfront town known for its magnificent architecture, historic Gilded Age mansions, and picturesque coastal views. The city has many attractions, including the historic Cliff Walk, hiking along the beautiful rocky coastline, the glamorous Newport Mansions, once home to America’s wealthiest citizens, and the historic Fort Adams State Park, which offers stunning views of Newport Harbor. and Narragansett Bay offers.

3. On the Trail of American History in Boston

Boston, the capital of Massachusetts, is a modern and dynamic city steeped in culture and history. Whether you’re checking out the city’s modern architecture or taking a leisurely stroll along Boston’s famous Freedom Trail, there are plenty of sights to explore. The trail passes historic sites such as Boston Common, America’s oldest public park. Sports enthusiasts must visit Fenway Park: it is Major League Baseball’s oldest and most famous stadium and home of the Red Sox.

4. Natural Beauties of Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia in Canada is known for its charming fishing villages, beautiful beaches and spectacular coastline. It’s the perfect place to get your first taste of Canada’s natural beauty. Halifax, Nova Scotia’s coastal capital with its maritime heritage, is a must on MSC Meraviglia’s itinerary. Guests can explore the world’s longest continuous waterfront promenade with world-class restaurants and diverse cultural attractions. There is also an opportunity to visit interesting historical sights including an 18th century hilltop fort. Another option is a trip to the small fishing village of Peggy’s Cove, southwest of the city, to see the beautiful red and white Peggy’s Cove Lighthouse or the Titanic’s Tomb – two of Nova Scotia’s most iconic and famous landmarks.

5. New Brunswick’s Great Outdoors

Canada’s coastal province of New Brunswick is a particular attraction for outdoor adventurers, with its stunning coastline and lush forests, as well as a variety of wildlife including moose, whales and seals. Guests can explore the beautiful and historic port town of St. John on the Bay of Fundy. The city offers many attractions for tourists and nature lovers. Guests can admire the beautiful historic streets, hike or bike the scenic nature trails of Rockwood Park, or enjoy incredible views of the Bay of Fundy, home to some of the world’s highest waves.

6. Portland Culture

The picturesque city of Portland, Maine offers beautiful views of the Atlantic seaboard and a wealth of cultural attractions. Enchanting lighthouses, historic architecture and a wide range of outdoor activities in spectacular scenery convince even the most experienced traveler. In the Old Port District, one of the city’s most popular attractions, visitors can leisurely stroll the cobbled streets and discover historic buildings, boutique shops and upscale restaurants and bars. Art lovers should definitely visit the Portland Art Museum, which houses an impressive collection of artworks by local and world-renowned artists from around the world. Expert Tip: Try a once-in-a-lifetime Portland beer and sample the delicious, world-famous Maine lobster.