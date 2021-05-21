Yum! Brands (YUM): Pizza Hut brings vegetarian menus to Canada

May 21, 2021

Yum! Brands, Inc., The company behind the popular restaurant chain Pizza Hut, Recently announced new vegan menu options for its Canadian customers, created in partnership with Beyond Meat, Inc. The announcement is part of a broader collaboration between the two brands after the company unveiled its Beyond Meat options in the US and UK in November 2020.

One of the elements of the new vegan menu is Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, which recreates the taste of Italian pork sausage at Pizza Hut with the help of a vegan protein. The Great Beyond pizza contains fresh vegetarian ingredients like tomatoes, red onions and hot banana peppers, which are served on Pizza Hut with Beyond Italian sausage. Alfredo Loaded Flatbread consists of crunchy flatbreads topped with Beyond Italian Sausage Crumble, roasted red peppers, creamy alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese. Beyond Creamy Alfredo (pasta dish) contains beyond Italian sausage, onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella.

The new menu items will be available for a limited time at Pizza Hut stores in Mississauga, Etobicoke, Milton, Oakville and Edmonton. It can also be obtained via online and app purchases with contactless delivery and collection.

Introducing Devon Lawrence, Marketing Director of Pizza Hut Canada, “As Canadians continue to search for convenient ways to add more plant-based protein to their diet, we are delighted to partner with Beyond Meat, a leading provider of plant protein, to bring more options in Our lists. “

