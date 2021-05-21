Friday’s World Cup matches – the hosts surprised Canada – the Russians win at full speed – a sport

Canada starts poorly in Group B of the World Cup in Latvia. Against the host, Maple Leaves lose 0: 2.

At the start of the first group, Russia was completely successful in extreme conditions.

Germany celebrates archery festival against Italy, and Slovakia defeats Belarus.

Group Two: Canada is embarrassing

Canada – Latvia 0: 2: Latvia, the host nation of the World Cup, got off to a great start in the World Ice Hockey Championship with a 2-0 victory over Canada. Latvia defeated Canada for the first time in a World Cup Finals: 15 years ago, in the last title fights in Riga, it fell 0:11. Half of the Swiss national played a leadership role. 30-year-old Ronalds Keenins of Lausanne prepared 1-0 for the Mix Ingresses two seconds before the first half and 2-0 for Oscars Patna (29).

Germany-Italy 9: 4: The Germans began with an obligatory, sovereign victory over Italy. In the 9th minute: 4 against the outside player infected with the Coronavirus, Germany retreated 2-1 before the match ended. After a total of 15 coronavirus cases, Italy is competing with a severely weak substitute and had to live without head coach Greg Ireland.

Group A (Swiss Group): hereinafter Russia’s cheers

Russia-Czech Republic 4: 3: Until 19 seconds before the end, the Czechs were competing against their eternal rivals by an extension. They had previously interacted with the residue 3 times; It was dropped 3: 3 in the 58th minute by former Umbre star Dominic Kubalik. However, the Czech Republic was unable to find an answer to Mikhail Grigorenko’s goal shortly before the warning siren sounded.

Belarus 2-5 Slovakia: With a strong third at the start, Slovakia laid the groundwork for a safe 5-2 win over Belarus. After just 12 minutes it was 3-0 for the Slovaks. Martin Busbessel and Peter Seehlerik, Swiss teammates Mirko Muller at Leksands IF last season, were able to distinguish themselves as goalscorers.



