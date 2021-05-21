Friday’s World Cup matches – the hosts surprised Canada – the Russians win at full speed – a sport

Jump to the content
- Canada starts poorly in Group B of the World Cup in Latvia. Against the host, Maple Leaves lose 0: 2.
- At the start of the first group, Russia was completely successful in extreme conditions.
- Germany celebrates archery festival against Italy, and Slovakia defeats Belarus.
Group Two: Canada is embarrassing
Canada – Latvia 0: 2: Latvia, the host nation of the World Cup, got off to a great start in the World Ice Hockey Championship with a 2-0 victory over Canada. Latvia defeated Canada for the first time in a World Cup Finals: 15 years ago, in the last title fights in Riga, it fell 0:11. Half of the Swiss national played a leadership role. 30-year-old Ronalds Keenins of Lausanne prepared 1-0 for the Mix Ingresses two seconds before the first half and 2-0 for Oscars Patna (29).
Germany-Italy 9: 4: The Germans began with an obligatory, sovereign victory over Italy. In the 9th minute: 4 against the outside player infected with the Coronavirus, Germany retreated 2-1 before the match ended. After a total of 15 coronavirus cases, Italy is competing with a severely weak substitute and had to live without head coach Greg Ireland.
Group A (Swiss Group): hereinafter Russia’s cheers
Russia-Czech Republic 4: 3: Until 19 seconds before the end, the Czechs were competing against their eternal rivals by an extension. They had previously interacted with the residue 3 times; It was dropped 3: 3 in the 58th minute by former Umbre star Dominic Kubalik. However, the Czech Republic was unable to find an answer to Mikhail Grigorenko’s goal shortly before the warning siren sounded.
Belarus 2-5 Slovakia: With a strong third at the start, Slovakia laid the groundwork for a safe 5-2 win over Belarus. After just 12 minutes it was 3-0 for the Slovaks. Martin Busbessel and Peter Seehlerik, Swiss teammates Mirko Muller at Leksands IF last season, were able to distinguish themselves as goalscorers.
SRF II, Sports Flash, May 15, 2021, 11:30 PM Say / czu / sda
