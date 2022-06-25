Wrath of the Lich King: WoW Classic is now different from the original

Photo: snow storm

Later this year, World of Warcraft Classic is set to receive its second expansion – The Lich King’s Wrath, which was originally released 14 years ago. The add-on is already part of a file beta testing phase to play. However, there is no longer an exact copy of the original.

After 14 years there is no exact copy

For many fans, Wrath of the Lich King heralded the golden age of World of Warcraft in November 2008. For others, the expansion represented a turning point – not all changes associated with the update were well received; The feel of the game has changed forever. In this light, Blizzard is trying to walk a tightrope: World of Warcraft Classic should continue to capture the taste of the beginnings of WoW, but at the same time deviate from the original MMORPG in some ways. from the logo #no changes Comes with Wrath of the Lich King Classic #some changeslike the publisher in one Blog entry explained.

When World of Warcraft Classic first launched, it followed a very strict design pillar: #NoChanges. At Blizzard, we’ve faithfully recreated World of Warcraft as it existed in 2006, with as few changes as possible, while still making it able to operate in a more modern environment for 2019. But World of Warcraft didn’t stop in 2006. It has continued. To evolve and change over the years. […] However, with the re-release of these expansions, we find that the #NoChanges design pillar isn’t enough anymore. With the World of Warcraft expansions came game design changes, and some of those changes weren’t in line with the way Classic World of Warcraft felt. Blizzard

This means, for example, a group search that was introduced using the Wrath of the Lich King or the Dungeon browser – since World of Warcraft with the new convenience function suddenly became much easier to work alone, societal associations suffered. It also contributed to the fact that heroic dungeons were very easy anyway. As a result, Blizzard cancels the group hunt and increases the difficulty, but in return the loot should become more valuable. The Naxxramas raid, which was very easy at the time, was also affected, according to the publisher. In World of Warcraft Classic, stronger opponents should now ensure a more challenging gaming experience.

Adjustments are also expected in the future

Aside from balancing adjustments, the item system is also undergoing a change – by trying fewer changes. After the release of Wrath of the Lich King, the rating was randomly revised. Blizzard wants to do it better this time around and deliver the final changes at that time from the start. The publisher also reserves the right to make such modifications for future classic additions. The development of the item system in World of Warcraft Classic will now follow four guidelines:

Cultivate a dynamic player ecosystem that engages all Wrath of the Lich King content.

Serves: Nurturing and Protecting Social Experiences

Serves: Nurturing and Protecting Social Experiences Maintain a healthy density of players enjoying heroic dungeons throughout the entire expansion period.

Serves: nurture and protect social, familiar and acceptable experiences

Serves: nurture and protect social, familiar and acceptable experiences Preserve the elements of nostalgic detail.

Serves: easy to approach, familiar and the world is the main character

Serves: easy to approach, familiar and the world is the main character Provide a consistent outline across all stages of expansion.

Serves: accessible and familiar Blizzard

Meanwhile, the current development of World of Warcraft is nearing its ninth expansion. Dragonflight is also scheduled to appear later this year and take players to the Dragon Islands.