World Rowing Championships in Belgrade – Julich/Rosli win gold – silver for Schäuble/Ahumada – Sports

In Belgrade, Andrin Julic and Roman Rosli became world champions in paddleboarding in a pair without a skipper.

Jan Schäuble and Rafael Ahumada took silver in the lightweight double sculls.

As expected, the Swiss women’s (4th) and men’s (5th) rowing competitions remain without any precious metals.

After winning the European Championships at the end of May, Andrin Julic and Roman Rosli also won gold at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade. The two have achieved something historic: never before has a Swiss boat won the World Championship title in a pair without a skipper.

Julich/Rosli turned up the heat after a failed start and worked their way past the Brits into second place. After 1500 metres, the duo also intercepted the Irish boat and increased their lead in the final quarter of the way.

Great Britain, who were fastest in the semi-finals, won the battle for the silver medal against Ireland.

Schaeuble/Ahumada miss a major coup

Jan Schäuble and Rafael Ahumada were also hoping to win gold in the lightweight double sculls, but the European champions had to settle for silver in the sculls category.

Shortly after the start, the Swiss moved to the top of the final six-man field, but were not up to the strong improvement achieved by Irish Olympic champions Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan.

Silver is still a huge success for Swiss World Cup winners overall: a year ago they were barely getting World Cup medals in fourth place. Italy stayed behind Schäuble/Ahumada with the bronze medal.

Ranks 4 and 5 are for quad paddles

The women’s double sculls had a respectable race and finished fourth. However, Celia Dupre, Pascal Walker, Lisa Loetscher and Fabian Schweitzer were 3 seconds behind the Chinese women’s bronze medal.

The World Championship title went to Great Britain, who emerged victorious in a head-to-head race against the Netherlands.

Grapes were also very high for Maureen Lange, Jan-Jona Block, Scott Barlocher and Dominique Kondrau among the men. The Swiss boat was at least happy to have won the match against Germany for fifth place. The double quartet had already achieved a surprise by qualifying for the final.