World of WarCraft: Leak: Content-Patch und Burning Crusade Classic in Sicht?

BlizzConline is imminent, and first info is leaking through it, because once again no one or the other with a press group can keep their feet steady. There is exciting news for WoW fans.

For World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, there is an extensive content patch ahead. The update is called the Chains of Domination and must include a new raid of 10 men called the Sanctum of Domination. A new PvP season should also be included, as well as the Mythic Keystone Dungeon. Apart from that, there are new carriers and pets, and you can also unlock flying in reign areas.

There seems to be good news for WoW Classic fans, too. Accordingly, World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic is progressing. Already in 2007, you could mess around with Burning Legion as part of the expansion. Reviving the first WoW expansion should be free for all players with an active WoW account.

We’ll soon find out at BlizzConline if this is really the case. The information should be credible, especially as it is decorated with artwork and screen shots from a press kit.