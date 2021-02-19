For Honor celebrates its fourth anniversary

For Honor is four years old. This is celebrated with a crossover with “Shovel Knight”. There is also a fifth year preview.

This week Ubisoft celebrates four years of “For Honor” and aptly announces the predictions for “Year 5: The Year of Alliances”. “After four years of continuous content updates and improvements, Year Five brings an additional year of in-game content as the story continues for Year Four,” she said. The “Year of Alliances” will be released on March 11, 2021.

Added: “The roadmap includes four feature-based seasons, including new customization items, two new champions – one hero to be released in Season 2 and another in Season 4 of Year 5 – in addition to in-game events and battle passes for each season.”

Crossover is already available: “Additionally, For Honor is offering an in-game crossover with Yacht Club Games’ Shovel Knight, which is now available free of charge. The crossover features Shovel Knight-inspired content, including a Shovel Drop emote and three unusual outfits, each containing These include decorations, mood effects, emoticons, and much more. Emoji can be purchased for 10,000 steel, in-game currency. Clothes can be purchased for 15,000 to 20,000 steel. All items are available in the in-game store until March 4.