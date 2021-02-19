Unofficial version of Resident Evil receives new gameplay material

The Unofficial edition of Resident Evil Based on Resident Evil 4, which is currently in development, new online gameplay materials have been shared.

New screenshots, share it again Put evil on YouTubeIt looks pretty good, with very clever use of RE4 mechanics and assets.

Resident Evil Outrage will be “Code Veronica Tier”; All characters belong to common characters

The next rumored RE remake is Resident Evil 4 Remake. This new version, which has not been announced yet, was developed by M-Two but has been revealed Earlier this year Participation in the studio decreased dramatically. Development has basically restarted and the new version is now in the hands of the series’ main development team. As a result, the new version will not be released until 2023.

Although this new release won’t be appearing anytime soon, fans of the series can look forward to a lot more in the near future. Resident Evil Village, The eighth major entry in the series to be released on PCs and consoles in May, and is another unpublished entry in the series, Resident Evil Fury, Expected to be launched within a year of the launch of the village.