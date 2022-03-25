World Cup 2022: Uruguay and Ecuador qualify, Canada must wait

Uruguay and Ecuador have qualified for the World Cup to be held in Qatar later this year. The Uruguayan national team defeated Peru 1-0 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. Flamenco Rio de Janeiro’s Georgian de Arascetta scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute.

Although Ecuador lost 3-1 to Paraguay in the Ciudad del Este, they won the ticket to Qatar despite a comfortable defeat.

Brazil beat Chile 4-0 and Colombia beat Bolivia 3-0. Four teams from South America qualified directly for the World Cup. Besides Uruguay and Ecuador, Brazil and Argentina have already taken their starting places.

The fifth-placed player is eliminated against the Asian team. Peru is currently fifth with 21 points and Colombia is second with 20 points.

On Friday, the Argentine national team around superstar Lionel Messi is yet to meet the last-placed team from Venezuela. The World Cup qualifiers in South America end next Tuesday with the finals of ten teams.

Canada is losing more than the number

Canada, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Costa Rica and missed out on qualifying for the World Cup. After losing to a man on Thursday evening (local time), the table leader missed out on just one more point for the second World Cup participation in his history in the North and Central America finals. Mark-Anthony Kaye received a second yellow card in the 34th minute when Celso Borges scored the winning goal just before half-time.

Costa Rica advanced to fourth place in the table by winning on home soil and revived their Qatar travel hopes. The top three teams from the Concacaf continent will qualify directly for the World Cup final later this year, while the fourth-placed team will advance to the playoffs against Oceania.

The United States and Mexico, who split 0-0 in straight sets, are still tied for second and third place. Both teams are three points behind Canada with 22 points each and three points ahead of Costa Rica. There is still two days left in the game.

Canada meets Jamaica in the final on Sunday. The United States faces fifth-placed Panama after a 1-1 draw with Honduras, but still have a chance of qualifying for the World Cup live. Honduras is at the bottom of the table and hosts Mexico in the final qualifying round.