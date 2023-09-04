In pictures: CIFTIS 2023 – Britain’s exhibition zone as guest of honor in Xinhua

Beijing, Sept. 3, 2023 (Xinhua) — An artist from Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture in southwest China’s Guizhou Province chats with staff from the United Kingdom Exhibition Zone (1st right, front) at the China National Convention Center. China International Trade Fair (CIFTIS) 2023 in Beijing, capital of China, September 3, 2023. Great Britain is the guest country of CIFTIS 2023. CIFTIS 2023, which will be held in Beijing from September 2 to 6. The motto is “Openness leads to growth, cooperation leads to the future”. (Source: Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Photo taken on September 3, 2023 shows Britain’s exhibition zone at the China National Convention Center for the 2023 China International Trade Fair for Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. The UK is the host country of CIFTIS 2023. CIFTIS 2023, taking place in Beijing from September 2 to 6, is themed “Opening leads to growth, cooperation leads to the future”. (Source: Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

Beijing, Sept. 3, 2023 (Xinhua) — Singers perform in the United Kingdom Exhibition Zone at the China National Convention Center of the 2023 China International Trade Fair (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China. 2023. Britain is the guest country of CIFTIS 2023. CIFTIS 2023, to be held in Beijing from 2nd to 6th September, has the motto “Opening leads to development, cooperation leads to the future”. (Source: Xinhua/Sun Weitong)