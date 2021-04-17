Memories of the Duke in the wilderness of Canada

Wendlingen

04/17/2021 5:30 AM By Gabi Kiddash – Send an email

During the state visit, Britain’s Prince Philip made a bend to northern Canada, where Ingeborg Dussel spent three years of her youth.

Ingborg Duchel (right) met Prince Consort, Duke of Edinburgh (second from left), during an official visit to Canada in 1954. The 24-year-old can be seen in the black and white photo on the far right. Photos: private / gki

Windlingen. When Prince Philip’s funeral is broadcast on television today, a woman will remember in particular a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II’s husband: Ingborg Dusel ended up in Yellowknife, Canada, on Great Slieve Lake in 1953. The 24-year-old stayed for three years in The capital of the northwestern provinces of Canada, where temperatures reach 50 degrees below zero in the winter, where wolves and bears spend a good night and the tundra is inhabited by millions of mosquitoes in the summer. The settlement, which at that time had about 2,500 inhabitants, roughly a third of whom belonged to the indigenous population, became known for its gold deposits. There was a real rush of gold there, especially in the 1930s, and that flair still dominates the city scene in the 1950s, when Ingeborg Deuschle came to Yellowknife. The town hall was just built, silver and radium were mined, and there were 40 men for every woman. Gold mining was also the reason the British Prince made a detouring flight by royal plane to the cold north of Canada in August 1954, while his wife, the Queen, as President of Canada, was visiting the capital, Ottawa. . Incidentally, the name Yellowknife refers to the yellow shimmering copper knives from the Yellowknife First Nation Canadian tribe, an Indian tribe.