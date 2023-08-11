Women’s World Cup: Quarter-finals – Who will advance to the semi-finals? – Sports

legend: 14 Jul 2023 Melbourne

Shortly before the start of the World Cup, Australia and France met in a warm-up match. Now it’s time to meet again in the quarter-finals.

So that you are ready for the final stage of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, we have put together the rest of the program for you.

Second quarter-final: Japan – Sweden

Friday August 11th at 09:30 Central European Time (live on SRF Zwei and in the Sports app at 09:00)

Central European Time (live on SRF Zwei and in the Sports app at 09:00) Eden Park in Auckland

The Japanese are the only remaining world champions in the tournament, and all previous title holders (USA, Germany and Norway) have failed prematurely: no other nation stood up to the sun for the Asians at the last round in Germany in 2011. Since then there has been a Another final and 4 years ago there was a knockout round against the Netherlands. What Japan has already achieved is denied by quarter-final rival Sweden (for now). And “Tree Kronor” lost the 2003 final against Germany 1-2 after a golden goal. In 2011 and 2019, both two-time Olympic silver winners finished third.

This is also the confrontation between two long-term participants in the World Cup, neither of whom missed the final round. The head-to-head clash of the only knockout duels at major events so far is evenly matched: Japan won 3-1 en route to resounding success in the 2011 World Cup semi-finals, and beat the Swedes two years earlier at the Summer Olympics in the quarter-finals with the same scoreline.

3. Quarter-finals: Australia – France

Saturday August 12th at 09:00 Central European Time (Live on SRF Zwei and in the Sports app at 8:30 am)

Central European Time (Live on SRF Zwei and in the Sports app at 8:30 am) Stadium in Brisbane

On the second day of the quarter-finals, the stage changes from New Zealand to Australia – and there the co-hosts are having a great moment in Brisbane. Against a backdrop that is sure to be unprecedented, Matildas will do everything in her power to excursion to the favorite from France. They managed to do it just under a month ago, and just before the tournament even started, they had already ignited the euphoria in their country by winning 1-0 in a friendly match in front of 50,000 spectators.

The Australians have experience with semi-final premieres: in 2021 they achieved one at the Olympics in Tokyo, and now they want to do the feat at World Cup level with home advantage behind them. Speaking of full-backs: although the crowd is almost exclusively against them, the isolated French ladies are handling the quarter-finals with a strong tailwind: They showed themselves in the mood with a goal at 6:3 in the Group C match against Panama and in the round of 16. Against Morocco 4: 0 – And they managed to save valuable energy thanks to the previous preliminary decision.

4. Quarter-finals: England – Colombia

Saturday, August 12th at 12:30 p.m Central European Time (Live on SRF Zwei and in the Sports app at 12:00 PM)

Central European Time (Live on SRF Zwei and in the Sports app at 12:00 PM) Australia Stadium in Sydney

At first glance, the roles are clearly divided in favor of the European champions England – Colombia. Only once, at the group stage of the 2015 World Cup in Canada, have the two teams met, and England narrowly won 2-1.

Narrow word is key: The Lionesses’ knockout round success against Nigeria came by a very narrow penalty shootout. The South American national team secured first place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a small (1-0) victory over Jamaica. England are now aiming for a third successive semi-final on the World Cup stage with healthy prospects, after which they would like to buy a ticket for the final for the first time. How can the cafeteria stand up to this in its only third participation in the final round?

Final stages of the tournament – Watch all matches live on SRF

1 semi-final (Spain vs. Japan/Sweden) on Tuesday, August 15th at 10:00 am Eden Park, Auckland

(Spain vs. Japan/Sweden) on Eden Park, Auckland 2 semi-finals (Australia/France v England/Colombia) on Wednesday, August 16, at 12:00 p.m Stadium Australia, Sydney

(Australia/France v England/Colombia) on Stadium Australia, Sydney Mini Final on Saturday August 19th at 10:00 am Stadium in Brisbane

Stadium in Brisbane The final is on Sunday, August 20, at 12:00 p.mStadium Australia, Sydney