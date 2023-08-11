Montreal WTA: Belinda Bencic upset about anti-doping

WTA Montreal “Can’t Pee” – Bencic’s Doping Control frustration Belinda Bencic is currently working in Montreal. After winning the second round, Swiss Eastern was upset by the doping control rules. published August 11, 2023, at 3:04 p.m

Belinda Bencic won in Montreal in the second round but also lost some nerve. Getty Images via AFP The Eastern Swiss had to endure tough doping control. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con Alicia Parks lost to Bencic in three sets. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con The last time Bencic won the tournament was in Montreal in 2015. Getty Images Petra Kvitová is now Switzerland’s next opponent in the third round. Getty Images via AFP

Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic (WTA 13) works in Montreal.

After her victory over Alycia Parks (WTA 47), she had to take an hour and a half doping test.

Bencic was not happy with anything but the control action.

In 2 hours 41 minutes, Belinda Bencic (WTA 13) defeated American qualifier Alycia Parks (WTA 47) in the second round of the WTA 1000 Championships in Montreal. Instead of dedicating myself to rejuvenating as quickly as possible after a grueling marathon match, I had to Swiss tennis But wait more than an hour at the anti-doping center.

Control and its conditions have already pushed Bencic up the wall. “Well, I just spent an hour and a half in the anti-doping center because of course I couldn’t pee after a three-hour match,” the 26-year-old said in a post-match press conference.

Bencic had to beg for an ice bath and shower

After the match, she was unable to eat or go to the toilet. “I don’t know what they expect, and I don’t know why I should take over when I win,” the Olympic champion gets upset. She had to beg the officials to at least let her have an ice bath and shower so she could recover a bit after the long and tiring game.

“These are new rules. I think this is how I’m supposed to renew now. It’s not perfect, ”Bencic continues. This is despite the fact that such controls are part of the normal procedure in tournaments at this level. Friday evening (Switzerland time) will tell if there is enough time to relax. Then she meets top Swiss tennis player Petra Kvitová (WTA 9) in the third round of the Canadian Hard Court Championships. And Bencic lost four out of six direct confrontations against the Czech Republic, the last of which was nearly four years ago.

The tournament in Montreal is also a preparation for eastern Switzerland The last four Grand Slams of the year. From the end of August, the US Open will be held in New York, where Bencic advanced to the semifinals in 2019 and thus achieved her best main result to date. She even managed to win the tournament in Montreal in 2015. This year she has to defend participation in the quarterfinals from last year.

