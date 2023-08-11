Traktorpulling Knutwil: The Powerdays in Live

It’s clattering and roaring again at Knutwil: A Tractor Power Experience in Live From this Friday, the international “Crème de la Crème” will meet their towing vehicles to get to know the most powerful machines among them. Be a part of this huge event through the live broadcast.

After the organizers were literally overwhelmed last year, it’s no surprise that the Knutwiler Powerdays are invited again this year. If the weather is right, another record attendance is expected.

What is a tractor pull anyway?

In tractor towing, the tractor has to pull a heavy trailer on a steel cable over a specified distance within a certain period of time. This sport is very popular in the United States and Canada, and has also attracted increasing interest in Europe in recent years.

The tractors are equipped with powerful diesel or gasoline engines with a capacity of more than 2000 horsepower. Large tires, heavy springs and powerful brakes transfer traction as efficiently as possible. Pulled by tractors, trailers can weigh several tons and can be weighed down with steel plates or chains. Competitions are held in different categories, which are often divided according to the tractor’s engine power.

Tractor pulling is an exciting and action-packed motor racing sport that is popular with spectators of all ages because the races are often very close and drivers must use all their skills to achieve victory.

criticism

In addition to all the euphoria, there is always criticism. Size, environmental aspects, terrain burden, as well as the danger to drivers subjected to high G-forces are arguments put forth by opponents again and again. In addition, the increasing volume of traffic caused by the public can be a major problem for the region.

Tractorpulling advocates argue that the sport is an important tradition and promotes farming. It has also been pointed out time and time again that tractor pulling is a very safe hobby and that safety precautions have been greatly improved in recent years.

the program

Friday (5 PM – 11:30 PM) Plugin class

2.5 ton Sport, 4/6 cylinder (CHM)

3.5t Sport (CHM)

4.5 tons (CHM)

Saturday (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM) Garden 500/600 kg free class

Farm stock 6500 kg (level 1) (cup)

Saturday (1:00 PM – 10:00 PM) 2.5 tons of sport

3.5t Sportsman (Cup)

4.5t Sport (Cup)

3.6t Super Sport (CH)

Mini 950 kg (DM run)

2.5 tons, lightweight (cup)

3.5 tons, limited large stock (cup)

per stick (cup)

Great stick

4.2 tons Modified (Showpull)

Super Sport Truck (Shoe Bowl)

Sunday (8:30 AM – 12:00 PM) 6.5 tons of Level 1 farm stock

Mini 950 kg (Chow Ball)

heavy rate