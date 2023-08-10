Bayern Munich and Tottenham may agree on Kane’s transfer

Harry Kane hasn’t agreed yet – and he’s hesitant

FC Bayern had already put up a fumble for Kane over the past summer break, but a transfer wasn’t a possibility at the time, especially since Manchester City and Manchester United were also vying for the centre-forward. And this summer, too, he threatened a transfer several times, also because Uli Hoeness publicly announced that Kane wanted to switch to Bayern Munich and that Tottenham would soon “deflate”.

It took a total of four offers from Munich. According to reports, the original €70m was increased first to €80m and then to €95m, before venturing beyond the rumored €100m pain limit and now allegedly paying €110m including bonuses.

Does the deal still fall through?

However, there are still some details to be worked out for the actual implementation – and Harry Kane also has to finally agree to the transfer. Bayern Munich and Kane have been in agreement for several weeks. However, The Athletic reports that Kane is feeling comfortable under new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou and that a stay at the club for now is not entirely ruled out. According to Sky UK and Sky Germany, the England international is undecided.

According to information from Bild Zeitung, this is due to the fact that the consultant’s fees have not yet been clarified. Ken is represented by his father, Pat, and brother, Charlie. That is why the Bayern leaders are said to have sought talks with Kane’s family and Tottenham again, according to Bild.

However, the complete failure of the deal is considered unlikely. The last details should be clarified in the coming days.