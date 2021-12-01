With a sad heart, Lando Norris moves to the tax haven in Monaco

(Motorsport-Total.com) – Lando Norris has revealed that he will be moving from the UK to Monaco this winter. The Formula 1 driver sees the time as the right time from a professional and financial point of view.

The young Briton has always resisted settling down like many other Formula 1 drivers in the tax haven of Monaco, although this clearly brings financial advantages. Instead, Norris previously preferred to live near the McLaren factory in Woking.

But, having proven himself at the Grand Prix and renewing his contract with McLaren earlier this year, Norris now sees an ideal opportunity to move on.

“It’s obviously something a lot of drivers do,” Norris says. “In the race in particular, we and the other drivers saw how quickly things could deteriorate again. I have to take care of my future.”

Monaco is home to a number of Formula 1 drivers including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo.

Why did Norris wait until now to do this

Norris explains that earlier in his career he preferred to stay in the UK to be around McLaren. But this convergence is now no longer necessary. Because at the end of his third season at the Grand Prix, he thinks he’s reached a point where he can act remotely.

“It has always been very beneficial for me and my career to be at McLaren whenever I wanted,” Norris says. “If I had a bad weekend, I could go to the simulator any day to try things out, talk to the engineers, etc.”

“And I love England,” confirms the Briton. “It’s still probably my favorite place. My family is there, my friends are there. And I think I’ve said it many times for myself, and enjoying and enjoying what I do takes precedence over such decisions.”

That’s why it’s not an easy decision. “And that’s not something I’ve thought about for many years either. I just feel like I’m in a comfortable position now to make that decision.”

What will you and will not change?

“I can still see a lot of my friends, and my family will follow. Many things will still be exactly the same. I’m in a different place.”

“I probably won’t be able to play that much golf anymore, which is probably the biggest drawback,” Norris says. “But there are some places nearby where I can play. So it’s not an easy decision, but it’s still a life decision that includes some changes.”

While Norris does not hide the financial reasons for his move, he is aware that some may criticize him for it. “Of course I understand, and I’m sure there will be some criticism,” he says. “But people do many things in life for money. That’s just another thing from them.”

He wants to keep in touch with his fans online as before: “I can still stream on Twitch and such. My interaction with fans won’t change at all.”

“I think everything I do in everyday life will be exactly the same. The number of days I spend in McLaren will probably be higher than the previous year, simply because of the many new rules.”