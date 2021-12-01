Resigns After Alleged Abuse With Chicago Blackhawks | Sports | DW

A call in Erfurt. No, Kyle Beach no longer wants to comment on the story. A Black Dragons spokeswoman Erfurt told DW that it was also the club’s mission to protect the player. Beach once “made himself naked” with his statement, and is now unavailable for further interviews on the subject.

Nobody does not understand this situation. Beach has been under contract as a striker in Erfurt since 2020. It was he who started the NHL abuse scandal with his testimony, in the wake of which Joel Quinville, coach of the Florida Panthers, resigned. More than ten years after what actually happened.

It happened in Chicago, not Florida. Quinville, now 63, drew conclusions from possible misconduct by his team at the time — and from an investigation report released this week. Accordingly, Quinville was part of a group of Chicago Blackhawks officials in 2010 who did not pursue sexual assault allegations against assistant coach Brad Aldrich. Allegations made: Kyle Beach.

Beach, who was part of the expanded team at the time, said he was raped before a playoff game by Aldrich, the team’s video coach at the time. The 31-year-old did not hesitate and reported the plight to his employer. Nothing happened anyway.

Kyle Beach in an archive photo in 2013. At the time, he was playing for the Chicago Blackhawks

The Black Hawks’ boss is gone too

Queenville is not anyone in the NHL. During his time as head coach at Chicago, he won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015). His resignation was preceded by a conversation with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. According to an NHL statement, all involved agreed that it was “no longer a good fit for him to serve as head coach for Florida”. Because of the incident, Black Hawks president Stan Bowman resigned on Tuesday. In addition, the club was fined two million dollars.

The bravery of the player

“I admire Kyle Beach for his courage to come forward,” said NHL President Gary Pittman. “I am appalled that he did not have enough support in his first lawsuit and for eleven years since, I regret everything he has been through.” statment. As interim coach, Andrew Brunet takes charge of the Panthers, who are unbeaten after seven games this season.