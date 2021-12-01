ZSC Lions take revenge on Friborg-Gottéron

1/23 Decision in Hallenstadion: Justin Azevedo (left) subtly allows Gottéron goalkeeper Reto Berra out and fires ZSC to win in the penalty shootout.

2/23 There is a lot going on at Hallenstadion.







































22/23 Guillaume Maillard (r.) managed to win 2-0 for Lausanne against the rookie team.

23/23 Lausanne celebrates with its 2-0 win over Ajoy.

ZSC Lions – Friborg 5: 4 nP

ZSC takes revenge on them Defeat from the previous evening. The beginning and the end crowned with success for the people of Zurich. Yannick Webber, who was responsible for the late equaliser in the “Go” (3:4 nP), promptly fired in with a gritty shot. But Friborg is not a pop-up. ZSC defender Dario Troutman is very clumsy against top scorer Killian Muttet. The Gottéron instantly doubles up. The referees gave the goal after two video studies (neither the high stick nor the offside zone by Daniel Prudden).

The game doesn’t even come close to the quality of a match of the two. Black tied twice. First by Chris Baltisberger, then after Mauro Jörg’s foot was injured after great prep work by returning Andrei Bykov by Marcus Krueger distractor.

The Lions are behind for the third time because goalkeeper Ludovic Webber made a mistake, when Chris Di Domenico hit the disc out of his fist and rolled into his own goal through captain Patrick Gering. But the Zurich team managed to equalize again. This time he meets Canadian Justin Azevedo.

So the decision is made again in the penalty shootout. This time only one shot: Azevedo who slowed goalkeeper Reto Pera on the last attempt superbly. (SR)

rip: 1. Webber (Andregueto) 1-0. 7. Mottet (Desharnais) 1: 1. 8. Schmid (Furier, de Domenico) 1: 2. 11. Jim Baltisberger (Noro) 2: 2. 14. Jörg (Bekoff, Dufner) 2: 3. 28. Krueger ( Azevedo, Quinville) 3: 3. 53. De Domenico (Geering Special Target / PP) 3: 4. 57 – Azevedo (Kroger) 4: 4.

Penalty kicks: Mutit -, Queenville -; Russian -, Holenstein -; Desharnais -, Malgin -; de Domenico -, gering -; Bykov -, Azevedo 1: 0.

*** Chris de Domenico (Friborg)

** Justin Azevedo (ZSC Lions)

* Marcus Krueger (Black ZSC)

Zug – Ambri 3:4

EVZ striker Suri sees it right in the play-off interview: “We didn’t learn anything, we made the same mistakes on Saturday. We weren’t ready.” Because in fact: After the Zugers turned their 4-0 down into a 6-4 win on Saturday, they’re trailing again 0-2 in this duel against Ambri. The Levites are more persistent and persistent. They’re so close to the masters that Zug can’t even play the scrolling game. You lose most interventions – you often lose the puck. But this time, they need more time and two strength plays to catch up. For defender Hanson (SD), it was the first goal in 13 games without goals.

But EVZ is the next deficit with two goals. Also because defender Chris recklessly loses the puck before the fourth goal. The home team can no longer work to resolve this backlog, despite the power of the run. EVZ coach Tangnes replaced goalkeeper Ginoni for the first time with another field player with 4:42 minutes left. But even with this measure, the Zugers family could no longer avoid this bankruptcy. I shorten Hansson to 3:4 just 30 seconds before the end is the last point. (Nevada)

rip: Grassi 0: 1. 12. Incir (Kneubühler, Kostner) 0: 2. 26. Hansson (Senteler, Müller / PP) 1: 2. 30. Kovar (Djoos / PP) 2: 2. 38. Hietanen (Fohrler) 2 : 3. 47. D’Agostini (McMillan, Regin) 2: 4. 60. Hanson 3: 4.

*** Daniel Grassi (Ambrey)

Davos – SCL Tigers 1: 6

The fourth versus the second from the bottom is clear on paper. But not on the ice. Because the SCL Tigers are the home Davos scare this season. Bündner, who has won 10 of his 12 home matches, had to go through poorly on his thirteenth appearance in front of his home crowd. And the collection of the second home bankruptcy case against the Tigers.

The match was decisive in the 34th minute, when Robert Mayer keeper Enzo Corvi Tiger overtook the heap. Davosser receives a five-minute penalty for this. When he sits in the cooling zone, the Langnaers “only” lead 2-0, and on his return they lead 5-0. They scored all five goals (four outnumbered) within 8:02 minutes – an impressively efficient performance.

As a result, the Davos members ran in vain, they simply did not want to succeed. Then there’s also the misfortune, because they hit the post no less than four times. The only small success: Shortly before the end, they scored a consolation goal. And Meyer, the guard on loan to the Tigers from the inside, could spoil the lockdown. There is nothing else in it for them. (red)

rip: 30. Olofsson (Saarela, Huguenin / PP) 0: 1. 32. Olofsson (Grenier) 0: 2. 35. Pesonen (Olofsson, Grenier / PP) 0: 3. 37. Petrini (Grossniklaus / PP) 0: 4. 38. Berger (Sturny, Grossniklaus/PP) 0: 5. 52. Olofson (Greener) 0: 6. 59. Simic (Egli, Ambühl / PP) 1: 6.

*** Jesper Olofson (SCL Tigers)

** Jules Storney (SCL Tigers)

* Robert Mayer (SCL Tigers)

Lugano – Service 3: 0

rip: 48. Carr (Fazini, Riva) 1: 0.52. Carr (Alatalo/PP) 2: 0. 60. Joseph (Pertgia) 3: 0 (ins leere Tor).

Lausanne – Ajoy 2: 0

rip: 7. Gernat (Sekac, Emmerton/PP) 1: 0.29. Mayer (Holdner) 2: 0.

Swiss league results

EVZ Academy – GCK Lions 3: 1

La Chaux-de-Fonds – Klotin 3: 6

SIER – Wintertur 4: 1

Thurgau – Ticino Rockets 4: 3 nV