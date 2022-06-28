Wimbledon: Men’s Tour – Nadal reaches the second round – Kyrgios makes a fuss – sport

Top 10 players

Rafael Nadal He raised his record in Grand Slam matches to 15-0 in 2022. The winner of the Australian Open and the French Open celebrated with a four-set victory over Argentina’s Francisco Cerondolo in the first round of Wimbledon. The Spaniard was on track to move into the second round without losing a set, and also advanced in the third round with a fracture. But Cerundolo proved to be a strong opponent. The Argentine succeeded in the first half at first and then took the service away from Nadal again. In the fourth round, Cerundolo was ahead by 3:1 and had a total of 4 double-break chances. But Nadal pulled his head from the gallows and won 5 of his last 6 matches.

Chrissy presents the following surprise

After Hubert Hurkacz (POL/ATP 10) was eliminated in the first round on Monday, he was arrested Felix Auger-Aliassime The last 10 players. In an exciting match over 4 sets, the 21-year-old Canadian surprisingly had to bow to American candidate Maxime Creasy. 3 rounds went into the tiebreak, so the standoff went on for a similar long time: the two faced each other on the “Holy Grass” for 4 hours 10 minutes.

Kyrios can’t help it

It gets boring with me Nick Kyrgios Start. Australian “terrible brat” (ATP 40) smashed his way to a five-set victory over Britain’s Paul Job (ATP 279) in the first round and messed with spectators and linemen. In the case of the latter, he complained about their age and thus no longer enough eyesight, from the former he felt disrespected through harassment. After the match, Kyrgios spat in the direction of the spectators who, in his opinion, were wrong. At the press conference, he then complained about moral decadence on social media, which spilled over into real life. He happily handled a portion of the sushi.



