One Man Show by Champion Pogacar – Today’s victory over the Teuns

Boredom threatens the 108th Tour de France. Pogacar leads last year’s winner in a league of its own. Rivals have already lost contact in the first stage of the Alps.
The basics in brief
- After his solo show at the end, Tadej Pogacar treated himself to a can of soda, rested briefly on his racing machine and happily climbed onto the podium in the steady rain of Le-Grand-Bornand in the yellow jersey.
The Slovenian youth had a good laugh after he used the first stage in the Alps in an impressive display of strength. “I saw that everyone suffered. So I attacked. “I am very happy,” said Poojakar.
Pogacar pushes everyone away
The 22-year-old broke away from all challengers in winning the runaway Dylan Tunes stage on Saturday, snatching the top spot from Mathieu van der Poel with hilarious ease and looks hard to beat en route to a second win in Paris. . Pogacar, who finished fourth behind the runaway trio of Teuns, Ion Izaguirre (Spain) and Michael Woods (Canada) on the eighth stage for 150.8 km, didn’t want to know anything about an initial decision: “It didn’t kill the Tour. And there is still a long way to go. “
But who should be dangerous to Pogacar anyway? At least not Emmanuel Buchmann. Buchmann was neither a candidate for a splinter group nor much help to Captain Wilko Kieldermann. At the finish line, the Ravensburger was 28:41 minutes behind the winner of the day, Teuns. Buchmann remained behind Van der Poel, whose victory ended in yellow, as expected, six days later. Among the mountain giants of the Alps, the grandson of Raymond Polydor was exhausted.
Presumably the most dangerous competitor, former Giro champion Richard Carapaz from Ecuador, was already unable to follow Poujacar on the penultimate mountain and lost more than three minutes to the new Tour leader. Pogacar now leads Belgium’s Wout van Aert by 1:48 minutes and ahead of Kazakh Alexej Lutsenko 4:38 minutes. But that’s not all: Slovenian Pogacar native Primoz Roglic, who was unhappy with second place the year before, as well as former winner Geriant Thomas had to pay tribute to their serious fall injuries once again and, with a huge inability, finally buried all hopes of a podium in Paris. .
Pogacar has already taken the lead in climbing the penultimate Col de Romme. Nobody can follow him anymore. “Everyone drove against us yesterday. That’s why you all went to buy time. Attack is the best defense,” said the 22-year-old, who already documented his exceptional condition when he won the stage five individual trial.
Teuns believes in winning the stage
The victory of the day was secured by the Belgian Teuns, who was the last remaining retard to save the final summit a few seconds before Pogacar, then clinched a victory on the second stage of the Tour after 2019 with a steep descent. Spaniards Ion Izaguirre and Michael Woods of Canada joined Poujacar on relegation and finished second and third.
The rainy start at Oyonnax didn’t happen, and Thomas could no longer follow the pace of the main field. The Briton rode in the runners group, which also included two-stage winner Mark Cavendish in the green. Accordingly, Thomas’ impotence quickly grew to several minutes. The Welshman fell in the third stage and dislocated his shoulder.
After 25 kilometers, bid farewell to the next notable peloton at Primoz Roglic. The Vuelta champ, hit hard by fall injuries, had already broken the day before and lost nearly four minutes in the Tour Champion Pogacar.
The first arrival of the mountain awaits drivers on Sunday. In the ninth stage from Cluses to Tignes, it climbed the last 21 kilometers with an average of 5.6 percent. Before that, Col du Pré, the first mountain in the highest category of Tour 2021, must be conquered.
