One Man Show by Champion Pogacar – Today’s victory over the Teuns

Presumably the most dangerous competitor, former Giro champion Richard Carapaz from Ecuador, was already unable to follow Poujacar on the penultimate mountain and lost more than three minutes to the new Tour leader. Pogacar now leads Belgium’s Wout van Aert by 1:48 minutes and ahead of Kazakh Alexej Lutsenko 4:38 minutes. But that’s not all: Slovenian Pogacar native Primoz Roglic, who was unhappy with second place the year before, as well as former winner Geriant Thomas had to pay tribute to their serious fall injuries once again and, with a huge inability, finally buried all hopes of a podium in Paris. .