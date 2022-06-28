Sebastian Vettel before future decision: This is how Aston Martin wants to keep it

Sebastian Vettel’s decision on his future is getting closer.

Aston Martin definitely wants to continue with the 34-year-old, too for the long term.

That’s why you want to score sports points and make an improved car available for the German at Silverstone.

Bernie Ecclestone gets straight to the point when asked about Sebastian Vettel’s future. “I think they (Aston Martin, editor’s note) are happy with him in the team. Everyone is happy with him,” The former Formula 1 major promoter said on RTL/n-tv: “It comes down to whether he decided to be a politician or a Formula One driver.”

This is actually the big question now. Recently, at the race in Montreal, Vettel was once again political. After a protest against tar sands mining in Canada, there was an uproar about the “hypocrite” Vettel, and there was talk of a team muzzle because there was a problem with politics. The sports score, twelfth place, is no longer interested in anyone.

Ecclestone: Vettel is no longer so focused

“It seems to me he’s just there to protest,” Christian Danner, a former Formula 1 driver, told ServusTV. “He has to focus on racing again, and that’s what he pushed for.” Ecclestone thinks Vettel is no longer focused. “Before, when he was winning races, he didn’t know what was happening in the world and he didn’t care,” said the Briton. “Now he cares and thinks about the future of the world.” Ecclestone thinks Vettel is right: “But I don’t think he should use his position for that.”

Instead, Vettel should focus “a million percent” on Formula 1, according to Ecclestone, who maintains Vettel is still competitive. “It’s all about the things behind it that don’t make it easy to go back to the way it was.”

Aston Martin hopes that Vettel, despite his growing commitment to social issues such as environmental protection, equality and diversity, wants to continue the race to be what he was again. “We’ve always been clear in our saying: If he wants to keep going, we want to keep him for a long time,” Canada team boss Mike Crack said. Vettel is said to want to decide in July how to proceed with his business.

Good conversations and good relationship

Crack emphasized that you both speak honestly to each other and have a very good relationship. “It’s not that we have to set deadlines for ourselves. Of course there is a point, if we wait too long, we’re going to have problems. He knows that too.” As Vettel’s contract expires after the season, Aston Martin will have to act accordingly if Vettel resigns.

But officials not only react, they also act. Because Vettel can be convinced and keep, above all, in sports. He’s made it clear several times that he wants to see progress and perspective. It rises for a few weeks.

After a disastrous start to the new season, the first update of the Aston Martin in Barcelona has already brought improvements, and Vettel achieved the best result of the season in Baku with sixth place. 13 points and 14th place is not the outcome that both sides are hoping for. So the next step is planned for the next race at Silverstone on Sunday, and there will be more improvements to the car

‘Big update’ should convince Vettel

Crack talks about “a big update. We’re pretty sure we’ve taken a good step. The next step will be good too. The goal should be to go up in midfield so you can start from the points”. “So you have to get to the top of this group,” says Crack. “So it’s a lot easier to fight for points.” This, in turn, makes it easier to convince Vettel that politics can wait.

