Why are the whales stranded? | National Geographic

Finally, the possibility of colliding with a passing ship is a problem especially for slow-moving species such as the right whale in the North Atlantic, where collisions can cause serious injury (or death) and lead to stranding.

The roaring sea

Exposure to noise, including pulses of sound from use Sonar and seismic surveysDisrupts whales’ ability to communicate and move around. Noises can push them ashore by numbing, confusing, or intimidating them. Species such as beak whales, which live in the open ocean and travel to greater depths, are especially sensitive to them Sonar, Even from several kilometers Distance: distance. Naval sonar activity is believed to be linked to a number of strings of beaked whales in Guam. Robinson notes that whales “are probably the most acoustically advanced animals on Earth.” Because sound travels faster in water than in air While maintaining their intensity for a longer period, the tones can cause hearing loss.

“whenever [der Wal] Then he tries to dive, he can’t equalize the pressure, ”Robinson says. If the whale can’t dive, it can’t fish. It starts to go hungry and dehydrated because it gets its water needs from its food. It weakens, drifts with the current and finally lands on the coast.

Mass delinquency

Collective filaments are defined as an event in which two animals – apart from the mother and her cub – participate in even an entire group of whales. In extreme cases, hundreds of animals can be affected. They usually appear in very sociable species such as pilot and finfish whales. Due to herd instinct, the whole group stays together, even if one of the animals is sick or weak. Sometimes this leads to them being stranded while trying to keep the company or help someone in distress.

The strength of the bond can sometimes be seen in rescued animals brought back into deeper waters. If you hear someone in your group screaming from the beach, swim to the beach to be with this animal. To prevent this, rescuers must first take care of the sick animal before returning the rest of the group to the water.