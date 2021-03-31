IGTV ads are available in other countries

Mobile-designed video ads of up to 15 seconds

Since it was first introduced in May 2020, Instagram has slowly expanded testing and improved the concept of IGTV ads. The monetization option is expected to expand for some UK and Australian creators in the coming weeks. Video ads will be designed for mobile first and can be up to 15 seconds in length. The advertisement appears when users click on IGTV video previews on their feed.

Expansion of the planned advertisements to other countries

Chances are good that creatives in Germany will soon be able to place ads in front of their IGTV televisions. Because Instagram announces that it will also open the option to creators in other countries this year:

We will continue to expand IGTV ads throughout the year, which means more creators in the US, UK, Australia, and other countries will have access soon. We are excited for more creators to be able to make money on IGTV content that they create for their fans.

As this monetization option expands, more creators could decide to become active on IGTV – which could be a problem for TikTok in particular. TikTok is also expanding your e-commerce options. But Instagram is currently still top of the game when it comes to monetization, and Instagram reels in particular are serious competition for TikTok.