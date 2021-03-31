Kerry announces “strong” US action to protect climate

US Climate Commissioner John Kerry pledged “robust” measures to protect the climate in his country. Today at a meeting organized by the International Energy Agency in Paris, at the climate summit planned by President Joe Biden in April, Kerry announced that the US government is making ambitious new commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Kerry said Biden “will announce billions of dollars in investment.”

“We’re going to expand our electricity grid, we’re going to reduce our emissions, we’re going to move forward in a very important way,” Kerry said. Biden wants to hold a virtual climate summit on April 22-23.

According to the White House, 17 states are represented, responsible for 80 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as nations that are leaders in fighting climate change or are particularly affected by the consequences.

Biden wants to reverse the trend

The summit is part of Biden’s plan to take an active role once again in combating the climate crisis. His predecessor, Donald Trump, had led the United States to exit from the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, making the United States an international outside country on climate policy. Trump’s Democratic successor returned to the agreement shortly after taking office.

The White House said the climate summit in April should “underscore the urgency – and economic benefits – of more decisive climate action.” It is an “important step” on the road to the COP26 in November in Glasgow.

With the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, the international community decided to limit global warming to two degrees compared to the pre-industrial era and, if possible, aim to limit it to 1.5 degrees. However, the goals are not binding, and implementation is left to each country.