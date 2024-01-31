Why are insects attracted to light?

since Homo sapiens When artificial light is provided at night, a mysterious behavior is also observed in the animal world: in a seemingly suicidal manner, insects from the surrounding area swarm around the light source and either burn in the fire or circle the bright spot until they collapse from exhaustion. A group of researchers have now proposed a new explanation for this, which they discovered with the help of high-speed cameras and motion-capture sensors.

The back light reflex is responsible, The team writes in the specialized magazine “Nature Communication”.: The reflex usually causes animals to always line up so that their backs point toward the brightest point in the area. In this way, the insects can adopt a horizontal flight position, because the brightest place is usually the night sky – but not when a person turns on a flashlight.

Hence the brightest part of the environment is the point light source. The reflection then causes the light to rotate forever. The group led by Samuel Fabian of Imperial College London and Yash Sondhi of Florida International University in Miami observed this distinctive flight maneuver — back toward the light, legs outward — using their camera technology, even in groups of insects that don't normally travel at night. , such as dragonflies or butterflies.