Africa is barely armed against monkeypox

Machidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa/Image Coalition, AP Photo, Salvatore de Nulvi

GENEVA – Health experts from Africa have called for a fairer distribution of diagnostics and vaccines in the fight against monkeypox virus.

“What happened in the early days of the coronavirus vaccination campaign, when Africa looked on the sidelines while other countries bought the limited money, should not be repeated,” said Matshidiso Moeti, Director of Africa for the World Health Organization.Who is the) today at a press conference.

The World Health Organization currently advises against mass vaccination against the virus; Only vulnerable groups such as health workers should be vaccinated. According to Moeti, there are already indications that some states are buying vaccines.

This has an impact on hard-hit countries in Africa such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Nigeria. “The current global focus on monkeypox should act as a catalyst for the definitive eradication of this disease in Africa,” said the Botswana-born doctor.

There is also a need to catch up with lab tests. As of the day before yesterday, Africa recorded 1,821 cases of monkeypox. Only 109 of them have been confirmed in laboratories, according to the World Health Organization.

The United Nations reports “a large number of suspected cases in the region”. The Democratic Republic of the Congo accounts for more than 80 percent of them. In particular, the continent lacks the means to diagnose monkeypox. © kna / aerzteblatt.de