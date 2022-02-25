science

Argentina: the national park is burning

February 25, 2022
Faye Stephens

Ibera National Park in Argentina is famous for its biodiversity and wetland. But a two-and-a-half year drought has left it so dry that it has flared up widely since the start of 2022. About half of the park is now burned, according to ecologist Sebastian de Martino of Rebuild Argentina, Like the Mongabay reports.. The protected area was established in 2018 and is one of the most species-rich in Argentina.

