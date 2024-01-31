The third case of measles in the Kufstein region

Residents of the residence have already been contacted by BH Kufstein, according to a statement from the state. They are asked to remain in shared housing until their communications are further clarified. The state says: “According to current information from the authorities, there is no known connection between the three cases.”

Check vaccination status

Persons who were at the mentioned locations at the following times (including two hours later) should check their vaccination status (check vaccination passport) and pay attention to their health condition. Vaccination is currently available free of charge from family doctors. In exceptional cases, this can also be done free of charge at the City Health Administration of Innsbruck after prior arrangement by telephone. People who have been vaccinated twice are considered immune.

January 21, 2024, from 5:45 pm to 8 pm, BKH St. Johann, outpatient area

January 22, 2024, from 11pm to 1am, BKH St. Johann, outpatient area

January 23, 2024, from 12 noon to 3:30 p.m., at BKH St. Johann, outpatient area

23 January 2024, between 4:15 p.m., Railjet Xpress flight 862 from Vorgel to Innsbruck (towards Bregenz)

23 January 2024, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, “Marrusch” restaurant in Innsbruck, Innrain 25

23 January 2024, 6:16 PM, Railjet Xpress 169 from Innsbruck to Würgel (towards Vienna)

January 29, 2024, 12:12 PM, Regional Express Train No. 5374 from Kufstein to Innsbruck

January 29, 2024, between 1pm and 1:30pm, bus line F to the airport to the clinic

January 29, 2024, from 1:45 pm to 4 pm, Innsbruck Clinic, House 2 (IMS Building), General Skin Outpatient Clinic

The City of Innsbruck is currently contacting all people registered with the clinic who were also in the outpatient area during the specified period. The same applies to BH Kitzbühel in relation to BKH St. Johann.

ORF



Highly contagious virus

Measles is a highly contagious virus that is transmitted through small droplets expelled when speaking, coughing, or sneezing. As a rule, unvaccinated people experience their first flu-like symptoms of measles about 10 to 14 days after contact with a sick person.

In the initial stage, fever, runny nose, dry cough and conjunctivitis occur. Three to five days later, a large, patchy rash appears with renewed high fever and an intense feeling of illness covering the entire body. If someone is exposed to measles, early vaccination against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) can be used to try to prevent an outbreak.

Catch up on vaccinations

“The best possible protection against measles is ensured by two vaccinations. We therefore recommend checking your vaccination certificate and getting vaccinated if necessary. It has been tried and tested for decades and is very safe. As soon as the first signs of the disease appear, health director Gilley stressed, Those infected should definitely stay at home.

In particular, contact with vulnerable people such as pregnant women, infants and people with weakened immune systems should be avoided. Measles is a notifiable disease, so you should inform your doctor or hospital outpatient department in advance by telephone. People who have already tested positive for measles or who have been vaccinated twice with the appropriate vaccine are protected from measles.