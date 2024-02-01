Occupation: February 2024 Awards – Research and Teaching

Remar Lost Award

Professor Sophia LabadiUniversity of Kent, United Kingdom, and Professor Christian Dustman, University College London, United Kingdom, are honored by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation in collaboration with the Fritz Thyssen Foundation for the Promotion of Science. The prize value is 60 thousand euros.

Hessian University Prize

doctor. Vincent fieldsThe University of Giessen receives the first prize worth 60 thousand euros, Professor Julian LienhardUniversity of Kassel, receives the second prize worth 30,000 euros, as does Professor Ingrid Tree gardenerI Hollenbach And Manon Marlene He cooksAll from the University of Kassel, third prize from the Ministry of Science and Arts of the State of Hesse worth €15,000.

Christian Herzog Prize for Research Promotion

doctor. Franziska Miguel And Karina From StackelbergBoth received the €50,000 prize from the Christian Herzog Foundation at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf.

North Rhine-Westphalia State Teaching Award

Professor Christian HopperUniversity of Wuppertal, Professor Valery VarneyUniversity of Technology Cologne, Tatjana DravenauFolkwang University of the Arts in Essen, is honored by the Ministry of Culture and Science of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The special award for the project “Teaching and Learning in a Team” was shared by Dr. Lena tk friendship. Vanessa HinkyBoth are at Technical University Dortmund. Professor Laura received the special award “Education of Young Scientists”. Anderl,Westphalian University of Gelsenkirchen. The value of the prizes is 50 thousand euros each.

Baden-Württemberg State Prize for Education

Professor Moritz DorstelmanKarlsruhe Institute of Technology received the award from the Ministry of Science, Research and the Arts in Baden-Württemberg in the Innovation/Transformation category. Professor Tobias army, Esslingen University of Applied Sciences, is honored in the MINT Specialists category. The prize value is €50,000 for each winner and university.

Sean M. Healey and AMG Center for ALS Innovation Award

Professor Mark OttoUniversity of Healey Medical Center, will receive a $50,000 award in collaboration with an international team from Sean M. Healey and the AMG Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Center.

Hovland Prize

Professor Stephanie Wiggle And Professor Walter HindelBoth from the University of Münster, they received a €20,000 prize from the Hovland Foundation.

Ars legendi Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences Prize

Professor Matthias BakerThe University of Bonn has received a €15,000 award from the Stifterverband in cooperation with the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences and Environmental Ecology.

Shader Prize

Professor Silja Home workerUniversity of Zurich, is honored by the Schader Foundation and receives a financial award of 15,000 euros.

Frederick Pacius Prize

Professor Tommy MakelaHalle-Wittenberg University received a prize of €15,000 from the Swedish Literary Society in Finland.

Reinhard and Emmy Heinen Award

Professor Ursula HenningfieldThe University of Düsseldorf receives the award worth 12,500 euros from the Association of Friends and Supporters of Heinrich-Heine University Düsseldorf.

Karl-Heinz Hoffmann Prize

Professor Sylvia JonasThe University of Bamberg receives a €10,000 award from the Bavarian Academy of Sciences.

George Koller Award

Professor Petra StartThe University of Kiel and the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein receive an award worth 3,000 euros from the German Society for Immunology.

Marie-Elisabeth Lueders Science Prize

Special lecturer Dr. Anya SchmidtThe University of Halle-Wittenberg received a €3,000 award from the German Association of Women Lawyers. In addition, they will be with Christian Wolff Prize The award, worth 1,500 euros, was presented by the special lecturer, Dr. January ashen Receive.

Kurt Dekker Award

Professor Omid NikopashmanUniversity Hospital Aachen has received a €3,000 award from the German Society of Neuroradiology.