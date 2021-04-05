science

The Event Horizon Telescope: Magnetic Fields in Hell Square

April 5, 2021
Faye Stephens

Scientists have created new secrets from what may be the most famous record in modern astronomical history. The iconic image shows the glowing gas ring around the supermassive black hole in the center of galaxy M87; Its April 2019 release made headlines around the world.

READ  Bad Astronomy | A solar flare in AD 774 changed the chemistry of Earth's atmosphere

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *