WhatsApp users can be happy: two powerful new features are on the way

Good news for WhatsApp users: The recently released beta version of the messenger has two new features that should soon find their way to the latest version of the app. Here we show you what users can look forward to.
The WhatsApp It gets new features again. In the past few months and years, the developers have launched a real fireworks of new innovations in Messenger. So don’t get bored with WhatsApp, maybe also because cable And the reference to two powerful opponents lurks at each mistake.
The latest version of WhatsApp beta 2.21.23.15 for Android now features two new features in the areas of data protection and chats. As a first innovation, you can most likely hide your profile information from other users in the future, and it is no longer possible to then view your connection status, profile picture, information and status.
WhatsApp has revised the self-erase messages
As a second innovation, the self-scanning letters were again revised. In the latest beta version, you can now set whether messages should be automatically deleted after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days.
The new features are also likely to be found in the final WhatsApp version in the next few days.
