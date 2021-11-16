Roku Streaming Stick 4K is now available in Germany

it has been a long time Competitor to Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Expectedly, now it’s finally here: Roku introduces the Streaming Stick 4K from now on In Germany. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all popular streaming applications and media libraries and is connected to your TV via an HDMI connection. If the stick is connected to your home WLAN, the full functionality will be created.

Expand TV functions

The stick by Roku is equipped with a quad-core CPU and a decent 1GB of RAM. This provides fast operation, sufficient computing power for applications, and high-fidelity streaming. Compared to its predecessor, the Wi-Fi range has doubled, according to the manufacturer. Digital assistants like HDRAnd Dolby Vision And of course real 4K resolution.

For operation, the user can install a free application on the smartphone or use the remote control included in the scope of delivery. The latter supports voice input similar to that of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, but here is optional for Alexa, The Google Assistant or siri. Apart from that, the remote control supports a large number of TVs from different manufacturers and allows to adjust the volume and turn the TV on and off.

On par with Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k

The Rokus Streaming Stick can easily keep up with the Amazon variant and is absolutely on par with it. In addition, it provides a more organized interface and supports it from the start Apple AirPlay 2.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is from now on Available for €59.99 on the Roku online store.

[Quelle: Roku]