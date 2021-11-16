macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta 3 for Developers Ready to Download

An apple macOS Monterey Beta 3 was also made available for registered developers to download on Tuesday evening. Distribution of the previous trial version is followed by one week. macOS Monterey 12.1 SharePlay brings anonymous emails to Mac.

Next to iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 Beta 3 Apple also made macOS Monterey 12.1 available to registered developers in a third beta this evening. As usual, the new beta version can now be found in the system settings of the region ProgrammingThe update will be downloaded and installed.

macOS Monterey 12.1 Beta 3 will be distributed to developers a week after the previous beta version was distributed. The nature of the improvements or innovations that are included in this beta version is not yet clear.

With macOS 12.1, SharePlay comes to your Mac

With the update to macOS Monterey 12.1, Apple will also bring SharePlay functionality to your Mac. The update will also allow emails to be sent anonymously via the Mail app, but this will only be available to iCloud+ users.

macOS Monterey 12.1 is expected to be available to all users in a few weeks.

Notice something new in the new beta 3 of the update? Please, let us know.

