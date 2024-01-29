Lasers in space: LISA detects space-time transitions

Building the test site is also exciting. Each satellite contains a floating cube made of gold and platinum, the size of which can fit comfortably in one hand. Laser light on each of the satellites measures the distance to the other two test objects.

If a gravitational wave, which is essentially a vibration of space-time, hits the satellites, the distance between the cubes changes slightly. The changes are a few billionths of a millimeter, that is, a few picometers. It can still be measured using a high-frequency laser.

In addition, the distance between the three satellites is chosen so that previously undetectable wave frequencies can be recorded. The collision of white dwarfs and neutron stars inside the Milky Way Galaxy can be observed. It should also be possible to determine their location from the data.

In addition, there are particularly heavy objects that penetrate the black hole's event horizon. Neither previous radio antennas nor gravitational wave detectors built on Earth yet can detect these events and the waves they emit in spacetime. As if you were looking through the hole in the eye patch, and you could finally take it off in 2035.