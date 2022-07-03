Weekly Review and Forecast: From System Optimizers and Rapid Benchmarks

The week’s focus was on Sunday’s survey on ComputerBase, which looked at system tools like CCleaner or TuneUp, and more precisely with the question of how ComputerBase readers feel about software. One reason for this is the partially new Performance Optimizer functionality, which promises more performance.

According to the survey, 21 percent of the just over 5,000 respondents in the ComputerBase community use the appropriate tools, but only 10 percent consider them really useful. On the other hand, 50 percent think these are neither particularly useful nor problematic, while 41 percent think the tools are somewhat problematic. Accordingly, 40 percent of the survey respondents also stated that they experienced problems after using this tool, and 60 percent reported no problems at all.

F1 22 with very high FPS and good ray tracing

Technological testing of the new Formula 1 racing game F1 22 (Test) placed it in second place among the articles, which, in addition to the usual graphics card benchmarks, also provide an analysis of the visual benefits and performance costs of ray tracing such as as well as an evaluation of AMD FSR 1.0 and Nvidia DLSS 2.4 upscaling technologies . The very high frame rates that the F1 22 achieves on most graphics cards are amazing in our test. This is also the reason why ray tracing can be reasonably used in many 3D accelerators, despite the significant loss of performance at times.

Windows 10 will update again

Even if Microsoft invested most of its own resources in Windows 11, Windows 10 will also receive another update. However, Windows 10 22H2 will receive fewer new features, and instead the focus will be on improvements, bug fixes, and security updates. Meanwhile, Microsoft has a Windows Blog Also published the official release notes for Windows 10 Build 19044.1806, which already includes the first packages for Windows 10 22H2.

The site has changes office modr Already translated into German.

With this reading material in our luggage, the editors wish you a relaxing Sunday!