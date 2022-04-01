Watch the series now on YouTube

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – The first episode of Halo: The Series is now available to watch for free on YouTube.

The nine-part live-action series, which launched last week, is usually exclusive to Paramount+, but the streaming service is offering the first show for free in hopes of attracting new subscribers.

Unfortunately, this is only suitable for American viewers. Paramount+ isn’t available in the UK yet (it will be available on Sky Q and Sky Glass in the coming months), and while the service is offered in some other countries like Canada, Australia and the Nordic countries, the free episode isn’t available there.

In fact, there is currently no authorized way to watch Halo: The Series in the UK. However, if you want to watch the free episode outside the US, you can do so with a VPN. Take an overview of the best VPN services here.

There is a YouTube version of the series at the top of this page if you can watch it.

Halo: The series focuses on the Master Chief – John-117 – played by Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black). Designated survivor Natascha McElhone plays Dr. Kathryn Halsey, while Jane Taylor reprises her role as Cortana – a role she has played throughout the franchise.

If you can watch the movie, you can currently stream it on Paramount+.

Written by Rick Henderson.